Only1 Market Capitalization Tops $9.29 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $607,319.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00104728 BTC.

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

