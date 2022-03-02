Ontology Hits Market Cap of $507.60 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $507.60 million and approximately $61.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00197662 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00344263 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

