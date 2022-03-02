Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Open Text has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.