Oppenheimer Comments on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

