Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.82. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

