Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 191,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 114,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

