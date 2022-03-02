OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $188.43 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00034923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00105345 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,044,478 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.