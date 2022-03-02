ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $102.40

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.40, but opened at $99.06. ORIX shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ORIX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ORIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

