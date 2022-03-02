ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $102.40

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.40, but opened at $99.06. ORIX shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
