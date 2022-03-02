Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
ORA opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
