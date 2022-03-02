Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

ORA opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

