Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.