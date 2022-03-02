Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $657.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.