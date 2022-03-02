Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Invests $17.77 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,000. ABB accounts for about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in ABB by 26.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 197,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.