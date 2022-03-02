Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

