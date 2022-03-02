Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Mining (OSKFF)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.