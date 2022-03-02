Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

