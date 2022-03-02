Ourania Tatsis Sells 325 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00.

VRTX opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

