Owl Rock Capital Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCC. JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.