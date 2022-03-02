Oxus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 2nd

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUSU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000.

