Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $92,072.25 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,387. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

