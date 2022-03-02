Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock worth $2,000,495. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

