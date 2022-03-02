Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.