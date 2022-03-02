Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

