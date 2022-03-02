Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.10. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$43.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 over the last three months.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

