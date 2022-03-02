Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.77

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 723111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

