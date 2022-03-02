Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $25.23 million and $2.09 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,470,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.