PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Trading Down 40.9%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 40.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $9.28. 30,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 15,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

