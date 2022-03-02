Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

