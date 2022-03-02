Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.13 and last traded at C$28.12, with a volume of 35945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POU. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Insiders sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

