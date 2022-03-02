Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.