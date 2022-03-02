Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 321 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

MKC stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

