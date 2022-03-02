Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,489 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 364,468 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,090,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

