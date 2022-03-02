Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 126.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 181.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

