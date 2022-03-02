Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

