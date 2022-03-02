Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 135,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 160,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

