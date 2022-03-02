Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

