Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PAYA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 69,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

