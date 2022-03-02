Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Paya alerts:

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.