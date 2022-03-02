PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 955,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PDL Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

