Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.45

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 1411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $711.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

