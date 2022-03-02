Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 45228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,667,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

