Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.35. 1,371,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,373. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$32.99 and a 12 month high of C$45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.05.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.