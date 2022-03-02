Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.64.

PPL stock traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.28. 1,073,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.05. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.99 and a one year high of C$45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

