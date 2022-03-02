Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

