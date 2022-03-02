PepsiCo, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

PEP opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

