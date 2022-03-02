PepsiCo, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
PEP opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.