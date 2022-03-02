Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.88) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PNL stock opened at £498 ($668.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £493.20. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £438.41 ($588.23) and a 52 week high of £511.66 ($686.52).

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 1 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £495 ($664.16) per share, for a total transaction of £495 ($664.16).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

