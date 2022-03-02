PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
PETQ traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 25,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.16 million, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.
In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
About PetIQ (Get Rating)
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetIQ (PETQ)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.