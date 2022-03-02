PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

PETQ traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 25,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.16 million, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PetIQ by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.