Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

