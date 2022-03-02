PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 87,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,279. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

