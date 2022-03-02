PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 87,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,279. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.