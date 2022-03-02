Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

