Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

PLL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 207,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 335.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,450 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

