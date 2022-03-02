PIN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

